Miami Dolphins Hit With Very Soft Roughing the Passer Penalty On Jalen Hurts
By Kyle Koster
The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles each could only manage a field goal during the first quarter on Sunday Night Football. But the home team finally broke through and found the end zone early in the second when Jalen Hurts hit Dallas Goedert with a screen pass and the tight end scampered 19 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 10-3 lead.
This came two plays after a questionable roughing the passer penalty turned a potential 3rd-and-10 into a 1st-and-10.
An official ruled that defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was not permitted to put his hands on Hurts after he released the pass, even if the contact was pretty minimal. Those watching with Dolphin-themed glasses couldn't believe the call — especially as it came not long after the aggrieved quarterback pushed a pile of about 15 people on one of those Brotherly Shove plays.
Everyone tends to be a prisoner of the moment but it does seem like NFL officiating crews have not exactly covered themselves in glory during today's action. And that's like the No. 1 thing the public at home on their couches cannot abide so get ready to hear about it in every B-block tomorrow.