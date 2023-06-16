Mexico Fans Brawl With Each Other During Embarrassing Loss to U.S.
The USA smoked Mexico during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals Thursday night. It was a thorough beating with the U.S. winning 3-0 while El Tri melted down, starting fights, taking cheap shots and having two players ejected -- baiting the US into two red cards as well. The fans were no better. The match was suspended thanks to Mexican fans chanting homophobic slurs and they even started fighting with each other in the stands.
Fights reportedly broke out all over Allegiant Stadium as the match went along. Tons of stories emerged alleging Mexico's fans were fighting amongst themselves. We have video proof of several incidents.
Check it out:
According to those in attendance, this wasn't the half of it. Fans were throwing things on the field all match and, as noted, got it suspended early due to repeatedly chanting homophobic slurs. Their behavior was absolutely unacceptable.
With that in mind, enjoy extended highlights of the USMNT's dominating of their neighbors to the south:
It was well-earned. Mexico was awful on and off the field Thursday. An ugly night for Mexico's soccer federation.
The defending champion U.S. squad will face Canada in the final on Sunday, while Mexico will take on Panama in the third place match.