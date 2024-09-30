Mets vs Braves: How to watch doubleheader on Monday, channel, live stream, and more
By Kilty Cleary
On Monday, the New York Mets are set to face off against the Atlanta Braves in a doubleheader at Truist Park. With both teams vying for one of the final playoff spots, this matchup is crucial. The stakes are high, as the Mets, Braves, and Arizona Diamondbacks are all in contention for two coveted playoff spots, with each outcome directly impacting the postseason picture.
The path to the playoffs is straightforward for the Mets, they can clinch a spot by splitting or sweeping the doubleheader against the Braves. This means they control their own destiny, and a strong performance today will see them through to the postseason.
On the other hand, the Braves find themselves in a similar position, needing to split or sweep the doubleheader to secure their playoff berth. The Diamondbacks' fate hinges on this series too; they need either the Mets or the Braves to sweep the doubleheader to keep their postseason hopes alive.
This will be a great day for baseball fans, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the doubleheader action on Monday:
Game 1: New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
- Date: Monday, September 30
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, Bally Sports South
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Game 2: New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
- Date: Monday, September 30
- Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, Bally Sports South
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM New
Game 1: New York Mets (+120) vs. Atlanta Braves (-145)
O/U: 8
Game 2 odds will be updated when they become available.
