Mets, Pirates Fans Brawl in Stands
The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates faced each other Friday night in a game between two teams headed in different directions. The Mets are wildly disappointing while the Pirates have been surprisingly good. Apparently that situation created tension in the stands and fans of both teams brawled with each other inside PNC Park.
Here's what happened in what became a pretty intense fight, with numerous punches thrown:
This is a real scrap, with combatants on both sides getting some hits in. The Mets fan running in at the end and punching down on a Pirates guy was pretty ballsy. In the end, this wound up being a draw, with fans of both teams getting in good shots.
MLB fans continue to fight each other on a pretty regular basis during games.
The Pirates wound up winning 14-7.