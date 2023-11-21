Men in Blazers Media Network Launching New Weekly Show Covering Wrexham AFC
By Kyle Koster
Men in Blazers Media Network will announce a groundbreaking collaborative season-long series later today with the launch of This Week in Wrexham, a weekly show diving into all things surrounding Europe's fastest-growing fanbase.
Lifelong Wrexham supporter Thomas Wynne Lewis will host the project, which will be built on travelogs following games both home and away. He'll also join MIB founder Roger Bennett for a monthly deep-dive special along with a member of the club's roster or back office, also distributed across the Men In Blazers social channels.
Wrexham AFC, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has become a bit of a worldwide phenomenon and the market continues to be rich for more coverage. Imagine saying that sentence aloud to someone five years ago. They probably would have immediately moved to find a different seat on the public bus.
This Week in Wrexham will be presented in partnership with STōK Cold Brew Coffee, the team's official stadium partner.
The Men in Blazers television show is in its10th year of partnership with NBC Sports and the network touts itself as "the largest independent soccer-focused media company in North America." It recently launched a host of new shows to serve its growing audience with talent such as Fabrizio Romano, Becky Sauerbrunn and Herculez Gomez.