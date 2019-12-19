James Wiseman Leaves Memphis to Prepare For 2020 NBA Draft By Liam McKeone | Dec 19 2019 James Wiseman | Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Everything that transpired between James Wiseman, Memphis, and the NCAA was for naught. Shams Charnia reported on Thursday afternoon that Wiseman would forgo the remainder of his freshman year by leaving the university to sign with an agent and prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis has left the university, will sign with an agent and begin preparing for 2020 NBA draft. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2019

Wiseman himself announced the decision via an Instagram post:

Wiseman played only three games for Memphis before he was sidelined due to potential recruiting violations by head coach Penny Hardaway. After much back-and-forth, the university and the NCAA came to a middle ground where Wiseman would be suspended for 12 games but would be allowed to return later in the season.

Wiseman is a top-five prospect in this year's draft and a potential No. 1 overall pick. Many sets of eyes would have been on him in the latter half of the season and potentially the NCAA tournament, but now teams must go off the three games' worth of tape and his private workouts to determine if he's the prospect for them.