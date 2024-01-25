Roundup: Melissa Barrera Speaks Out; Jim Harbaugh To The Chargers; Michigan's Next Step
Jim Harbaugh takes Chargers head coaching job ... Jon Stewart is returning to 'The Daily Show' ... FAA instructs airlines on inspecting Boeing 737 Max 9 planes ... UAW endorses Joe Biden for president ... Supreme Court allows Alabama to carry out first nitrogen gas execution ... Tesla shares dropped big time on weak auto revenue ... Obamacare enrollment hit a record level ... A military transport plane crashed in Russia killing all on board ... How 2023 defied recession fears ... DC is currently searching for its Supergirl ... Melissa Barrera is not going anywhere ... A review of the new Devo documentary ... Michigan likely to hire Sherrone Moore to replace Harbaugh ... Joe Thuney likely out of AFC title game ... Latest on NFL playoff injuries ... Vic Fangio, Dolphins part ways ...
A look at Jim Harbaugh's Michigan legacy [ESPN]
Why is Bill Belichick out in the cold? [Yahoo Sports]
Mike Macdonald lets the Ravens defense do his talking [The Athletic]
The Ringer's 2024 NBA Draft guide [The Ringer]
Why the Oscars overlooked Greta Gerwig [The Atlantic]
Four replacements for Doc Rivers on ESPN [The Big Lead]
Mike Camerlengo's recap of Kyler Storm's legendary flip.
Dan Campbell is the best.
I'm up for any Tim Robinson content at this point.
Rage Against the Machine -- "Testify"