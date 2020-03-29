Mel Kiper Likes Jordan Love to Raiders But Still Thinks He Wins Bet Against Todd McShay
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 29 2020
ESPN draft insiders Mel Kiper and Todd McShay have a long history of disagreeing on where players will be picked and how good they'll be in the NFL. They also agree sometimes, but where's the fun in that?
This year, they decided to make things a little more interesting, wagering a $5,000 donation to the Jimmy V Foundation on who will be drafted first, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love or Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Kiper things Herbert and McShay thinks Love.
The Big Lead asked Kiper if he's still confident he'll win the bet. While he said yes, he added that if he were redoing is Mock Draft 3.0 today, he'd have Love going higher than he did when he posted the mock last Monday.
"We wouldn't have done it, Todd or I, if we didn't feel strongly about one over the other," Kiper said. "It's going to be interesting because when you look at Justin Herbert, Miami and the Chargers make sense at 5, 6. With Love, I have him at 23 to New England. If I had to redo it today, I would have him at 12 to the Raiders. I think that would be a really good pick for the Raiders."
That's actually a big change for Kiper, who had the Raiders picking Florida DB C.J. Henderson at 12 in his mock and the Patriots picking Love at 23. It also makes sense because, as Kiper explained, if the Raiders picked Love, they would have Derek Carr as the starter and Marcus Mariota as the backup, giving Love a full year of development before he would be needed as the starter.
Kiper has Herbert going to the Chargers at No. 6 in his latest mock, in which case he would win the bet and McShay would make the $5K donation to the Jimmy V Foundation.
"I think when you look at that positioning of the two quarterbacks, it's going to be interesting," Kiper said of who will win the bet. "I'll stick to Herbert going ahead of Love."