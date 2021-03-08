Roundup: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tell All; Blake Griffin to the Nets; Giannis Wins All-Star Game MVP
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 8, 2021, 6:00 AM EST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped bombs in interview with Oprah ... Ohio college student dies in fraternity hazing incident ... 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea explosions ... Pope Francis visited ISIS ravaged areas of Iraq ... Stock futures rose sharply heading into the week ... Andrew Cuomo faces calls to resign ... Minneapolis braces for George Floyd murder trial ... Russia is ramping up disinformation efforts against vaccines ... This weekend's ox office revenue was the best since pandemic theater shutdowns ... Taylor Swift leads list of Grammy performers ... Blake Griffin is joining the Brooklyn Nets ... Steph Curry startled the hell out of Luka Doncic ... Curry also won the 3-point contest ... Giannis Antetokounmpo won the All-Star Game MVP Award ... Bryson DeChambeau picked up a huge win at Bay Hill ... Kawhi Leonard wants to play for Team USA at the Olympics ...
This warmed my cold heart:
A classic David Spade bit from his SNL days that almost got him beat up by Eddie Murphy:
Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy went out in public as their Coming to America barber characters:
The New Basement Tapes -- "Nothing To It"
Closing out the roundup with "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" by T. Rex: