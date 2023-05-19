Roundup: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Still Together; Nuggets Top Lakers in Game 2; Nadal to Miss French Open
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits far Pacific ... Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus amid DeSantis feud ... Dianne Feinstein's health issues were more extensive than previously known ... Stock futures rise slightly headed into Friday... Zelensky to attend G-7 summit in Japan in person ... Supreme Court rules against Andy Warhol ... TikTok creators sue Montana over state's ban of platform ... Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly are still together ... Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley reach settlement over Lisa Marie Presley's trust ... "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" review is out ... Sean Penn's "Black Files" stunned Cannes ... Steelers and Mitchell Trubisky close to extension ... Rafael Nadal to miss French Open ... 2023 PGA Championship leaderboard crowded at the top ... San Francisco 49ers expected to host Super Bowl 60 ...
Jamal Murray came alive to give Nuggets 2-0 lead over Lakers [Yahoo Sports]
MLB realignment would benefit better teams [CBS Sports]
Latest college sports realignment rumors [The Athletic]
Zelda, not Mario is the real star of Nintendo [The Ringer]
Daniel Bard and the realization "enough" is good enough [Sports Illustrated]
After Celtics-Heat catastrophe, YouTube TV can't afford another failure [The Big Lead]
The first trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon is out.
Mike Camerlengo breaks down the time Vince Wilfork picked off Philip Rivers.
The trailer for Theater Camp has been released.
Meet the sauce lineup for Season 21 of Hot Ones.
Elvis Presley -- "Viva Las Vegas"