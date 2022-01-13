Roundup: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged; Jon Lester Retires; Ben Simmons Trade Still Stalled
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Engaged ... Jon Lester announces retirement from baseball ... Scientists say cannabis can prevent COVID-19 infection ... PGA officially announces new Netflix docuseries ... Ida B. Wells is getting her own Barbie doll ... Eric Weddle will play for the Rams this weekend after two years of retirement ... Very little movement on the Ben Simmons front ... NASA calls kilometer-wide asteroid heading close to Earth 'potentially hazardous' ... Harry Reid lies in state at the U.S. Capitol ... What if we treated babies more like adults ... Prince Charles has taken up painting ... Ronnie Spector dies at 78 ... Utah LB Devin Lloyd enters the draft ... The Nets stomped the Bulls ... Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up ... Coachella 2022 full lineup announced ...
Shawn Bradley profile about the bike accident that left him paralyzed [Sports Illustrated]
How Shohei Ohtani Made Baseball Fun Again [GQ]
COVID-19 issues among NBA staffers presenting persistent problems for GMs around league [ESPN]
How Lauryn Hill Became Music’s Great Dual Threat [The Ringer]
The Metaphysical World of Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Movies [New Yorker]
Three replacements for Jenny Taft on Undisputed. [The Big Lead]
Emmanuel Acho on why Tom Brady is the NFL MVP.
