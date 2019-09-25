McKayla Maroney Reactivates Instagram By Ryan Phillips | Sep 25 2019 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

McKayla Maroney used to be incredibly active on her social media accounts. The former Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast used Instagram and Twitter to connect with fans and occasionally create a bit of controversy. Her Instagram had been largely inactive since September of 2017. On Tuesday evening, she fired it up again.

Maroney posted several stories to Instagram as part of a social media comeback of sorts. She also posted a few things to Twitter. Here's a look at what she put out there:

hold on tightly to what ur grateful for — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) September 25, 2019

Maroney has largely been off the public radar since she joined the legions of female athletes who accused Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. While she first publicly discussed the abuse in 2017, it was revealed she had first raised the alarm about Nassar as far back as 2011.

Maroney was part of the "Fierce Five" that won the team gymnastics gold medal for the U.S. at the 2012 Olympics, while she also won a silver in the vault. She is also a three-time gold medalist at the World Championships as well. She officially retired from competition in 2016 and claimed she was going to pursue acting and a music career.

Hopefully if she's returning to social media it's because she feels comfortable doing so and wants to reconnect with her fans. She still has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, so clearly there are a lot of people who want to hear from her.