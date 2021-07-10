Roundup: McGregor vs. Poirier Preview; Victoria Justice to Star in 'California King'; Shohei Ohtani Did it Again
FDA head calls for investigation into Alzheimer's drug review ... CDC says vaccinated students can ditch masks ... Biden bars ICE from detaining nursing or pregnant women ... Dow Jones jumps 440 points to hit a record ... The recent heat wave has devastated marine life ... Western drought continues to get worse ... Eric Garcetti tapped to be ambassador to India ... Suspect arrested in country club shooting ... Victoria Justice, Joel McHale added to "California King" cast ... "Black Widow" scored a huge Thursday night opening ... Chiefs DE Frank Clark is facing years of jail time ... Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon final again ... Cam Newton says he's been dealing with an injured shoulder for years ... Shohei Ohtani did it again ... UFC 264 preview ... Potential Craig Kimbrel trade destinations ...
The last Giant: The cultural clout of Willie Mays [Sports Illustrated]
Lionel Messi might have his last chance at glory with Argentina [The Ringer]
Latest 2021 MLB mock draft [CBS Sports]
Reasons to support England at Euro 2020 [The Atlantic]
Related Articles
Conor McGregor Sent an Explicit Tweet About Dustin Poirier's Wife as Twitter Trash Talk Escalates
Shohei Ohtani in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field Could Be a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event
Joel Sherman Rips Brian Kenny's Suggestion That Shohei Ohtani Should Stop Pitching
Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out
The Suns are brutalizing the Bucks with the beautiful game [The Big Lead]
Ed Sheeran was this week's guest on Hot Ones:
Don't reference Conan O'Brien in your dating profile:
Ronald Acuna Jr. was not happy the Marlins hit him again:
Shohei Ohtani visited the third deck in Seattle:
Social Distortion -- "California (Hustle and Flow)"