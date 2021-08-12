Roundup: Mayim Bialik Shares Jeopardy Job; COVID Still Here; Patrick Mahomes Opening Whataburgers
Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards are the new hosts of Jeopardy .... fans are not thrilled about Richards ... German nurse may have switched thousands of COVID vaccinations with saline ... Indiana AG wants to make sure Valpo isn't a front for the Comunist Party ... California first state to require COVID vaccine for teachers ... there's an interactive map that shows how climate change is going to shape weather all over the world .... woman marries man convicted of killing her brother ... Tropical Storm Fred will hit Florida next week ... Dolly Parton working on a novel and album ...
Patrick Mahomes misses Whataburger so he's bringing it to Missouri. [Yahoo!]
Two basketball coaches charged with murder after a 16-year old girl died at practice. [The Hill]
A quick explainer of what's going on with PJ Washington. [TMZ]
J.R. Smith going to North Carolina A&T State University to join the golf team. [Golf Digest]
Baylor will not be punished for their sexual assault scandal. [CBS Sports]
Drunk umpire mars footy match. [FOX Sports Australia]
Tiger Woods' lawyers want to go after Rachel Uchitel for future violations of her NDA. [New York Post]
Stephen Colbert grilled CNN's Briant Stelter about Chris Cuomo's conflict of interest.