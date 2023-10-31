New NFL Rule Allows Maxx Crosby to Take the Football From You Whenever He Wants
The Detroit Lions hosted the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 8 and made sure it was memorable for everyone who watched. Jared Goff threw a pick-six to Marcus Peters on the Lions first possession of the second half. Then when they got the ball back, the Lions marched down the field until Maxx Crosby took the ball away from Craig Reynolds near the goal line.
Actually, that's underselling it. Crosby ripped the ball away from Reynolds while he was stuck in a mass of humanity and no one really knew what to do about it.
On second and goal from the four, Reynolds ran into the line and ended up in a pile of players. While he floated around and waited for a whistle, Crosby grabbed the ball and ripped it away. Was Reynolds down? There was really no way to tell. Had forward momentum stopped? Probably! Was there any way to overturn the call on review? Nope.
The moral of the story here appears to be that when Maxx Crosby wants the football, he gets to take the football. It doesn't matter how many players have given up. Play to the whistle or until Maxx Crosby has possession of the football. There's nothing you can do about it.