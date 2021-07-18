A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable
The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
The Astros are reportedly interested in trading for Scherzer and it's a move that would make a ton of sense. The 36-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Washington Nationals. He's a three-time Cy Young Award winner, an eight-time All-Star and helped lead the Nats to a World Series title in 2019. And in case you're wondering if his age might be wearing him down, Scherzer started the All-Star Game for the National League last week.
So far this season, Scherzer is 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 105 innings. He's still electric on the mound and would immediately be a huge boost to a rotation that could use some depth.
Lance McCullers Jr. has been outstanding this season with a 7-2 record, a 2.80 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. Zack Greinke has been solid but not spectacular with a 8-3 mark, a 3.59 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. Luis Garcia has been a nice surprise, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.
Meanwhile, Framber Valdez has really struggled with his control. In his past four starts he's walked 13 batters in 16 innings. He's managed to avoid disaster for most of the year, posting a 3.26 ERA despite a sky-high 1.32 WHIP. Jose Urquidy is currently on the IL with a shoulder issue that bothered him earlier in the season. On top of that, Jake Odorizzi has really struggled this year and was terrible in his start on Saturday.
The rotation needs another legitimate option.
The Astros lead MLB in batting average (.267), runs (504), on base percentage (.342) and are second in OPS (.779). If they can solidify the rotation and add a bullpen arm, they would become the favorites in the American League.
Scherzer would be a perfect fit.