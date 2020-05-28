Max Scherzer Just Lit MLB Owners on Fire in Twitter Rant

Potential salary cuts in MLB plan, sources tell @JesseRogersESPN and me:



Full-year Proposal



$563.5K $262K

$1M $434K

$2M $736K

$5M $1.64M

$10M $2.95M

$15M $4.05M

$20M $5.15M

$25M $6.05M

$30M $6.95M

$35M $7.84M