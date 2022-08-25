Max Kellerman Does Not Agree With Aaron Rodgers-Michael Jordan Comparisons
Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs and his quest for a third will begin in September. This time around, he'll be without his most reliable option as Davante Adams is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams was asked about Rodgers in an interview with The Pivot earlier this week and was highly complimentary. He then made headlines by saying Rodgers had the "Michael Jordan effect," where his mere presence inspired his teammates to raise to a higher level of play.
Comparing Michael Jordan to literally anybody is enough to generate a buzz these days and Adams' comments received the same treatment. His quote was discussed on this morning's edition of Keyshawn, JWill, & Max. Max Kellerman strongly disagreed with the premise and succinctly explained why.
That should pretty much be the end of it. Like MJ, Rodgers is an all-time great who elevates the team around him when things are going well. Unlike MJ, Rodgers has come up short in the postseason time and time again. It's much harder for an NFL quarterback to win in the postseason as often as Jordan did-- even Tom Brady, the widely-accepted GOAT in the football space, has never three-peated like Jordan. But Rodgers is more known for his failures than his successes in that realm at this point in his career.
Then again, it shouldn't come as too big a surprise Jordan was the name Adams chose when talking about Rodgers. The two of them did like The Last Dance, after all.