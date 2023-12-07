Luka Doncic Swore A Lot Last Night Despite a Huge Victory

LEAKED Audio Of Luka Doncic Trash Talking Kris Dunn👀:



Luka: “Yo, what happened?”



Luka: “He’s just mad I’m busting his a**, bro… I’m giving him buckets.”



Then, the ref tries to calm things down by telling Luka: “Can y’all shake hands?”



Luka responds with: “Hell no” pic.twitter.com/wwNDnOA6Jq