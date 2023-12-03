Mavericks Went on 30-0 Fourth Quarter Run Against Thunder, Still Lost
By Liam McKeone
Last night the Dallas Mavericks pulled off something truly incredible. Down by 23 points entering the fourth quarter, the Mavs went on a 30-0 run from the 11:09 mark to the 4:04 mark of the final frame. Thirty to nothing! The Thunder did not score a single point for a full seven minutes of NBA action. Mark Daigneault's three timeouts did nothing to stem the tide or kickstart his team falling flat on their faces possession after possession. It was one of the most ridiculous things to occur on the court so far this season.
What's even more incredible is that Dallas still, somehow, lost. After going on a 30-0 run and taking a six-point lead with four minutes to go, the Mavericks were outscored 15-4 and the Thunder escaped the embarrassment of blowing a huge lead, although the embarrassment of giving up that run is probably greater. It'll certainly linger longer.
Through a certain lens it is not all that surprising. The Mavs were visibly exhausted in the last few minutes. It takes a lot of energy to utterly dominate as long as they did, and they had dug such a hole in the first three quarters that they spotted themselves only six points after scoring 30 straight. Plus you'd have to expect a few things to go right for the Thunder following seven minutes of everything going wrong.
But still, man. A 30-0 run in a professional basketball game and the team that pulled it off loses? That's perhaps the more impressive feat. And rather neatly sums up Luka Doncic's tenure with the Mavs to this point.
That Thunder film session this morning is not going to be a happy one in Oklahoma City.