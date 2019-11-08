Matt Ryan Will Play Sunday vs. Saints By Liam McKeone | Nov 08 2019 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Matt Ryan's injury against the Rams in Week 7 was unfortunate, but well-timed. The Falcons had to only play one game with Matt Schaub as their starter before entering their bye, and now head coach Dan Quinn says Ryan will return this Sunday against the Saints.

Falcons HC Dan Quinn says QB Matt Ryan is "ready to play" vs. the Saints on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/AoCtak3AbN — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2019

Ryan went down with an ankle injury after getting sacked by Aaron Donald and missed one game. His return will be welcome, but the Falcons are 1-7 and have no hope to do anything other than mess up their draft position by trying to win games this year. The clock is ticking on Quinn, but Ryan may help him last a bit longer.