Matt Rhule's Bill Belichick Story is Tremendous

Matt Rhule recapped his experience with Bill Belichick, the guest speaker at yesterday's #Huskers Coaches Clinic.



BB then spent another 4.5 hours 'embarrassing' Rhule with his football knowledge:



"Three and a half hours in, I was like, 'Coach, would you like a water?'" 😂 @KETV pic.twitter.com/HMIYJQ4FmG