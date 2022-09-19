Somehow the Panthers Still Haven't Fired Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 to start the season and have now lost nine games in a row dating back to last season. Since head coach Matt Rhule's tenure began in 2020, Carolina is 10-25 and there's nothing to indicate things will turn around this season. The Panthers are bad and not improving, so why does Rhule still have a job?
The Panthers dropped their opening week contest against the Cleveland Browns 26-24, and fell to the New York Giants 19-16 in Week 2. Both performances were uninspiring and lethargic. Rhule's team is undisciplined and there doesn't seem to be a coherent plan in place. In what was supposed to be the easiest part of their schedule, the Panthers have flopped.
Under Rhule, Carolina's offense has been terrible. The Panthers are 1-25 when allowing 17 or more points during his tenure. Essentially, the team's defense has to shut opponents down to have a chance at a victory. That's not feasible in the modern NFL.
Back in December, Rhule abruptly fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Brady is well-regarded around the league, so the move came as a bit of a shock. It's become clear Brady wasn't the problem with the team's offense.
Rhule has yet to find a quarterback who can succeed. Trades for Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield haven't paid off, while Christian McCaffrey has spent most of the past two seasons on injured reserve. Through two games in 2022, McCaffrey has 33 touches for 185 yards and one touchdown. He's supposed to be the heart of the offense and Carolina simply isn't using him enough.
Since the NFL expanded the playoffs in 2020, no team that has started 0-2 has made the postseason. The Panthers almost certainly won't become the first to do so. They are a team with no direction that has shown no growth. That starts at the top. It's long past time for Carolina to fire Matt Rhule.