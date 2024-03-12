Matt Rempe Ejected After Dirty Elbow to Jonas Siegenthaler
New York Rangers rookie center Matt Rempe has quickly made a name for himself an one of the most active fighters in the NHL. He has also gained a reputation for being dirty, and that was on full display Monday night. During the second period Rangers' 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, Rempe landed a dirty as hell elbow to the jaw of Jonas Siegenthaler and was quickly ejected. It was as bad as it gets for that sort of thing.
Here's video:
And here's the slow-mo replay again:
There is absolutely no reason for that. The pick was long gone and Rempe was going to lay a dirty check on Siegenthaler. He just made it even more egregious by raising his left elbow and hitting him square across the jaw.
Rempe was hit with a five minute major for elbowing and got a game misconduct penalty, which sent him to the locker room early.
This is the second time the 21-year-old Rempe has been ejected against the Devils. On February 22, in his third NHL game, Rempe had an illegal hit to the head of Devils' forward Nathan Bastian. It came 13 seconds into his first shift.
Rempe has only played 10 NHL games and he has been ejected from two of them. He has already racked up 54 penalty minutes in that time. He needs to be suspended immediately.