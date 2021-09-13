Matt Nagy Stars in McDonald's Commercial, Spawns Plenty of Jokes
Matt Nagy's Chicago Bears got whooped on national television to open the season. Facing off against the Los Angeles Rams and a revitalized Matthew Stafford, Chicago didn't put up anything resembling a fight and lost 34-14. Andy Dalton, the player Nagy has decided to back with all his heart, played terribly. Justin Fields ran for a touchdown as a part of Nagy's confusing, grander scheme of not letting the team's first-round pick start but still use him in gadget plays.
It was an ugly showing, and one that bodes ill for Nagy. He got another shot this year because it would be fair to say that his playcalling and overall offensive scheme were hamstrung by the limitations of Mitch Trubisky, now backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. But if Nagy's team falls apart, especially offensively, this year then the calls for his job will only grow louder and more voracious.
It does not help matters that Nagy recently starred in a McDonald's commercial that aired in the greater Chicago area.
This naturally led to many jokes about Nagy's future place of employment after he gets his pink slip from the Bears.
Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen. But it's all great content.