Matt Miller Goes Off on 'Petulant Children' Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson
Matt Miller seems fed up with the NFL's quarterback drama. On Tuesday's Two Guys, a Girl and a Podcast, Miller exploded on Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson for their complaining about their situations with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. He called them "petulant children" and went after Rodgers for his oft-ignored culpability in Green Bay's NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
Miller's thesis was that Rodgers and Wilson are both in pretty great situations. Both have big contracts and are on teams that regularly make the postseason. In the end, Miller says he's lost respect for both quarterbacks because of their "whining."
Here's the segment from the podcast:
The play Miller is referring to from the NFC Championship Game is below. It came on third and goal from the 8-yard line with the Packers trailing the Bucs 31-23 late in the fourth quarter. On the play in question, it appeared Rodgers had a lane to run for a touchdown. Instead he tried to fit a pass in to Davante Adams.
Here's another angle of what he was looking at:
We all know what happened next. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal with 2:05 left in the game. Green Bay never had the ball again.
Rodgers was visibly upset about the decision. But, Miller is right, maybe if he'd run the ball in on third down -- or at least attempted to -- things would have turned out differently.
Miller certainly makes an interesting argument about the players needing to accept their own responsibility for their situations and make the best of them.