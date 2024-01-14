Matt LaFleur Was Incensed After Cowboys Got Away With False Start on Touchdown
The Dallas Cowboys are currently getting hammered by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Packers raced to a 27-0 lead before giving up a touchdown on the final play of the first half. But, here's the thing, it shouldn't have counted. Officials missed an obvious false start on the Cowboys that should have wiped it off the board. Packers coach Matt LaFleur spotted it and was furious.
The Cowboys faced second-and-goal from Green Bay's one-yard line with six seconds left in the half. Before Dak Prescott snapped the ball, left guard Tyler Smith jumped. It wasn't called. Prescott was able to complete a short pass to tight end Jake Ferguson for the touchdown.
Here's the play:
And here's a closer look at the jump and LaFleur's reaction:
That absolutely should have been called.
A false start there moves the Cowboys back to the six-yard line and might have changed head coach Mike McCarthy's mind about going for the touchdown. Instead of 27-7 it may have been 27-3 heading into the half. At the very least it would have made scoring a touchdown much more difficult.