Matt La Fleur Spikes Headset As Packers Botch End of Half Sequence
The Green Bay Packers control their own playoff destiny in Week 18. They're in as a Wild Card team with a win over the Chicago Bears. In a tight game, Jordan Love and his teammates botched a sequence that could have secured them points at the end of the first half and head coach Matt LaFleur was so angry he spiked his headset.
The Packers had the ball on Chicago's 22-yard line, and Jordan Love hit Dontayvion Wicks at the 19-yard line near the sideline with less than 10 seconds to go. Rather than get out of bounds, Wicks tried to gain extra yardage and was tackled with the clock running. Green Bay was out of timeouts, so instead of a chip shot field goal, the clock ran out and the Packers got nothing. Wicks' flub was the difference between a 7-6 lead and a 10-6 lead.
Here's LaFleur's reaction:
He's gonna need a new headset.