The Masters Broadcast is Infrastructure and Must Be Shown in Its Entirety
The Masters has arrived again and again I am left wondering why they can't just put the whole damn tournament on television. I know most of it is available streaming, but it is 2021. I've got a big ol' TV on the wall and I think it would look great with some basic cable golf coverage on it. I know the people at Augusta are famously set in their ways and slow to accept the world is changing, but the time has come to just put the entire tournament on television.
I don't care what time it is, I should be able to turn on the television and watch Brooks Koepka hobble around and Bryson DeChambeau try to make a golf ball act like a muon.
I am not the first person to believe this, but I am the first one to suggest that The Masters broadcast is infrastructure. Pipes and roads are important, but so are Cinks and Reeds. We need to rethink infrastructure and basic access to April golf tournaments are right up there. Maybe not for the whole country, but certainly for sports fans. It is sports infrastructure and everyone needs access to be a more well-informed fan.
President Joe Biden has a $2 trillion infrastructure plan. If we can't find enough cash in there to get ESPN or The Golf Channel the rights to Thursday and Friday mornings, maybe he's not the right guy for the job. His plan calls for a corporate tax hike. You know what acts like a corproation and features a lot of individuals who make more than $400,000 a year? Augusta National. They'll basically pay for it themselves.
The path is clear. The time has come to normalize broadcasting the entire Masters Tournament. We must invest in sports infrastructure.