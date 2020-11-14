This Masters Opening From CBS Is Incredible
By Liam McKeone | Nov 14, 2020, 1:35 PM EST
Seven months after we're accustomed to, The Masters is finally underway this weekend. It's the biggest golf event of the year. And there will be no fans in attendance as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the United States.
This isn't as big of a deal for golf, of course. The lack of fans, for the most part, just means that the guys who hold up Quiet, Please signs are out of a job this year. But there will be moments-- like when the leader on the scoreboard drops a huge putt to clinch the green jacket on the 18th-- where the roar of the crowd will be dearly missed. Even in golf, the quietest of the spectator sports, the live audience's absence will be felt.
Today, CBS addressed that in their opening for The Masters, and it was amazing. Just really great stuff. Check it out:
Anything narrated by Jim Nantz is usually awe-inspiring, but this is an especially excellent piece of work.
I shan't spoil this by adding more. This is one of the best openings I've seen. Legit goosebumps, folks.
Can't wait for Sunday's final round.