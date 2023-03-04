Maryland Sportsbook Promos Ranked
BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings all have fantastic Maryland promos ready to help you score a MASSIVE payday this weekend. In total, you've got an easy $150 win PLUS up to $2,250 in bonus bets available and you can have all three promos claimed within only a few minutes!
Find below a ranking of each special offer and instructions to claim them.
1. BetMGM Maryland
BetMGM is giving you bet insurance of up to $1,000! That's right, your first wager of up to $1,000 is insured and will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
Your part is easy. Follow these steps and that $1,000 bonus is yours:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit $10 or more
Then, you're ready to bet! Following your deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered and refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
You can gun for a huge odds payout in any game you'd like. Either you'll win and get those winnings or lose and live to bet another day. Regardless, you're in great shape thanks to BetMGM's generosity.
Only new BetMGM users can claim the $1,000 bonus and it won't last long. Sign up for BetMGM now before it's too late!
2. Caesars Maryland Promo Code
Caesars has bet insurance available too, except this one is good for up to $1,250! The offer works just the same and is just as easy to claim.
Here are the steps to follow for your $1,250:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code BIGLEADFULL
3. Complete the identity verification
4. Deposit at least $10
That's it! Just like the above, your first wager will be fully insured. If you lose, you'll receive the amount you wagered back in bonus bets (up to $1,250)!
Perhaps there's a longshot at the Pennzoil 400 you're considering or a college basketball underdog. However you want to bet, you can do so without worry, knowing you'll either win or live to bet another day!
Only new Caesars users can claim this promo - sign up for Caesars now to get an extra $1,250 bonus for the weekend!
3. DraftKings Maryland Promo
Last but certainly not least, DraftKings' promo is one you'll love: Bet $5, Win $150 on any moneyline win! Yeah, that's an additional +3000 odds for any team to win in any sport!
These are the steps to secure your $150:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code needed)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit at least $5
4. Bet $5 or more on any team's moneyline in any sport
After that, you can sit back and relax! You'll receive $150 in bonus bets if the team you bet on wins the game.
You can bet on any team you'd like, so I'd recommend finding a massive favorite like the Cavs against the Pistons this weekend to maximize your chances of winning.
Just remember, your bet must be on the moneyline and not the spread.
Similar to the above offers, you must be a new DraftKings user. Sign up for DraftKings now to get +3000 odds on any moneyline win!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.