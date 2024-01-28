Maryland Governor Wes Moore Shotguns Beers Before Ravens-Chiefs Game
The Baltimore Ravens are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and everyone is getting into the spirit of the day, even the governor. Wes Moore made his way though the tailgating masses before the game and met with fellow fans. At one point he shotgunned beers with a group of them. It was awesome.
Check this out:
I'm sorry but has a governor ever looked cooler than that? I really can't think of a time the chief executive of an American state was that badass.
Here's Moore on the field before the game, firing up fans:
Moore is a 45-year-old former Army captain in the 82nd Airborne Division. It's not shocking that he knows how to shotgun a beer. He won the 2022 Maryland gubernational election in a landslide, garnering 64.5 percent of the vote. If he keeps showing off these kinds of man-of-the-people skills. He's going to win by even more in 2026.