BBC News Presenter Begins Broadcast By Giving Everyone the Finger
By Kyle Koster
A BBC presenter played with fire by giving a playful middle finger to the camera seconds before her broadcast was to start and got burned as the footage made it onto air. Maryam Moshiri was caught red-handed after misjudging the clock, which to be fair, was showing stale triple-zeroes. You just hate to see it, unless you like to see it because you've retained the dirtbag whimsy of a teenager who refuses to play by society's rules.
Obviously this presented a bit of a pickle for Moshiri, a savvy veteran of the British television broadcasting game, who had to issue an explanation for the behavior. That explanation? Well, you wouldn't get it because it was all an inside joke gone wrong.
The best part about this is how deep she went into the process of making the joke as though it was some sort of high-concept bit and not holding up a different finger for one. Against all odds no one seems to be too upset by any of this. Which is great because middle fingers ... are funny?
Jerry Seinfeld really had it exactly right, even if he had that tie all wrong.