Marv Albert Signs Off After 55-Year Broadcasting Career
Marv Albert's legendary 55-year broadcasting career came to a close last night as the Milwaukee Bucks salted the Atlanta Hawks away to secure a spot in the NBA Finals. As the final seconds drew closer and the final outcome clear, Albert reflected on the moment and all the moments that came before:
"With tonight's game winding down, I'm thinking 'Well, this is it. My last broadcast.' And all that's going through my mind is I have been so fortunate to be doing this for 55 years. Doing what I love, having a front-row seat for so many of the iconic moments of sports history.
"Doing it throughout the years with people who are at the top of their game, brilliant at their craft — Reggie, it's such a pleasure working with you. You're a Hall of Famer as a player, as a broadcaster and as a person. Our gifted people in the truck, producer Tom Heitz and director Andrew Greathouse, statistician Brian Taylor, production crew, our fantastic camera people. Love to mention all the names, but time does not allow.
"I wish I were starting all over again. It has been such a joy. So for the last time, thanks so much for watching. I'm Marv Albert, saying 'Thank you, and good night.'"
Following the sign-off, a smattering of lingering Hawks fans sent Albert off with a standing ovation.
Albert began calling New York Knicks games back in 1967 and has been a staple of the NBA on both NBC and TNT over the past three decades. His signature style and memorable calls will have long echoes.