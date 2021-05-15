Marv Albert Will Retire After 2021 NBA Playoffs
Marv Albert is set to retire at the end of the 2021 NBA playoffs, as first reported by the New York Post's Andrew Marchand and Phil Mushnick.
Albert will be 80 years-old by playoff's end and will step away from the game as one of its most famous play-by-play broadcasters. He called his first game in 1963 and became the New York Knicks' full-time PBP broadcaster in 1967, holding onto that gig for 37 years.
The NBA will be strange without Albert, once dubbed "the voice of basketball" by millions of viewers. This is also yet another factor TNT will have to deal with after the year; with the news of Chris Webber's departure yesterday, the network will need an entirely new booth by next season. It will be worth watching what direction they decide to go.
Albert will be remembered as one of the NBA's signature voices and his contributions to basketball history will not be forgotten anytime soon.