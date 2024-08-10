Marshmello Takes Over Major League Rugby Championship With Vibrant Performance
The 2024 Major League Rugby Championship was recently played between The New England Free Jacks and the Seattle Seawolves.
While the Free Jacks dominated the Seawolves 20-11 — with big plays from 2023 MLR Player of the Year Jayson Potroz, Man of the Match Jed Melvin, and elite players Le Roux Malan and Joe Taufete’e, Marshmello also appeared at the match to hype up the rowdy rugby crowd at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium.
Joined on stage by Cymbiotika co-founder and COO Durana Elmi, Marshmello dazzled the crowd of 12,000-plus fans, putting on a hyped-up performance that left the audience cheering for more.
"The Marshmello performance at Snapdragon Stadium was epic,” Night Access CEO Matt Gerold said of the DJ’s halftime set, which aired on Fox. “It was great to see all the kids cheering and dancing."
With a win over the Seattle Seawolves, the New England Free Jacks secured a consecutive Major League Rugby Champion title, largely due to the kicking of playmaker Jayson Potroz and a try from Le Roux Malan. Watch the championship highlights below.