Marshawn Lynch Curses Up a Storm During ESPN Interview
On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies visited the California Golden Bears for some Pac-12 After Dark action on ESPN. In the second quarter, the network brought on noted Cal alumn Marshawn Lynch for a quick interview. As perhaps should have been expected, things went off the rails quickly.
Lynch said "motherf---ers" live on air, immediately clapped his hand to his mouth in horror, then said "sh-t" a few moments later. One is certainly worse than the other but the two combined make for quite the clip.
Big props to Justin Forsett there for not even blinking. The kind of on-camera poise that most of us could only hope to emulate should we ever find ourselves in a similar position.