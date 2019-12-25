Marshawn Lynch is Back at Practice With the Seahawks By Ryan Phillips | Dec 24 2019 Marshawn Lynch | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch is back! The 33-year-old running back went through his first practice with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday after signing with the team Monday afternoon. He appeared to be enjoying himself after spending the 2019 season retired.

Here's a video of Lynch joking around with Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.:

Marshawn Lynch joking with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. at the start of the running back’s return practice with the #Seahawks today @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/99YbjK2Vcz — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 25, 2019

And here are a few shots from the practice:

Marshawn Lynch getting what looks to be a lost of the plays in today’s practice from running backs coach Chad Morton. Pete Carroll says there is a lot of terminology new to Lynch since he was last with #Seahawks nearly four full years ago pic.twitter.com/0pfKDtOUnZ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 25, 2019

Marshawn Lynch all smiles throughout the start of his first practice with the #Seahawks in nearly four full years. @thenewstribune #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/POge1fLu0F — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2019

Marshawn Lynch walks off the field following his first practice of round two with #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/SlayMYFYDp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 25, 2019

The Seahawks badly needed running back depth after season-ending injuries to Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise. With a huge matchup against the San Francisco 49ers set for Sunday night, they needed to bring in help quickly. They signed Lynch and Robert Turbin, two backs who have experience with the franchise and both who have been out of football this year.

Lynch last played for the Seahawks in 2015 before announcing his retirement. He came out of retirement and spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Oakland Raiders. After the 2018 season he announced his retirement again. Now he's back and looks to be having a blast.

He even spoke the press after practice...sort of: