Marshawn Lynch is Back at Practice With the Seahawks
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 24 2019
Marshawn Lynch is back! The 33-year-old running back went through his first practice with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday after signing with the team Monday afternoon. He appeared to be enjoying himself after spending the 2019 season retired.
Here's a video of Lynch joking around with Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.:
And here are a few shots from the practice:
The Seahawks badly needed running back depth after season-ending injuries to Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise. With a huge matchup against the San Francisco 49ers set for Sunday night, they needed to bring in help quickly. They signed Lynch and Robert Turbin, two backs who have experience with the franchise and both who have been out of football this year.
Lynch last played for the Seahawks in 2015 before announcing his retirement. He came out of retirement and spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Oakland Raiders. After the 2018 season he announced his retirement again. Now he's back and looks to be having a blast.
He even spoke the press after practice...sort of: