The Big Lead

Marshall vs Ohio State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the college football action this week between Marshall and No. 3 Ohio State live on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Week 4: Marshall vs Ohio State
Week 4: Marshall vs Ohio State / Coley Cleary
facebooktwitter

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium in what’s shaping up to be another early college football matchup.

Coming off a dominant 56-0 win over the Western Michigan Broncos, the Buckeyes are hitting their stride and will look to improve to 3-0 with a win today. Quarterback Will Howard was firing on all cylinders last week, throwing for 292 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) and adding a rushing touchdown to his stat line.

WATCH: Marshall vs Ohio State Live | Stream free on Fubo

On the other side of the field, Marshall is looking to rebound from a 31-14 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Quarterback Stone Earle had a rough day, completing just 13 of 36 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Herd’s ground game was led by A.J. Turner, who ripped off 103 yards on only six carries (17.2 yards per attempt)

WATCH: Marshall vs Ohio State Live | Stream free on Fubo

Marshall vs. #3 Ohio State

  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Marshall vs. #3 Ohio State (-40.5)

O/U: 52.5

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.