Marshall vs Ohio State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium in what’s shaping up to be another early college football matchup.
Coming off a dominant 56-0 win over the Western Michigan Broncos, the Buckeyes are hitting their stride and will look to improve to 3-0 with a win today. Quarterback Will Howard was firing on all cylinders last week, throwing for 292 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) and adding a rushing touchdown to his stat line.
WATCH: Marshall vs Ohio State Live | Stream free on Fubo
On the other side of the field, Marshall is looking to rebound from a 31-14 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Quarterback Stone Earle had a rough day, completing just 13 of 36 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Herd’s ground game was led by A.J. Turner, who ripped off 103 yards on only six carries (17.2 yards per attempt)
WATCH: Marshall vs Ohio State Live | Stream free on Fubo
Marshall vs. #3 Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Marshall vs. #3 Ohio State (-40.5)
O/U: 52.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.