Deranged Idiots Allegedly Send Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling Death Threats After Fumble
By Kyle Koster | Nov 23, 2020, 8:03 AM EST
Green Bay and Indianapolis — and the officiating crew — played an instant classic yesterday with enough twists, turns, and penalty flags to keep a national audience satiated. Of all the turning points, Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbling away the football on the first possession of overtime was the most impactful. It set the stage for the Colts to sit on possession and send out Rodrigo Blankenship for a game-winning 39-yard field goal.
Valdes-Scantling was noticeably upset after his turnover, realizing he'd more than likely let a victory slip through his fingers. Fox's cameras caught his teammates consoling him before the deciding boot. Postgame, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was downright human.
A few outlying idiots watching at home were far less supportive and more psychotic, sending him death threats instead of encouragement or, even better, leaving him the hell alone.
In retrospect, perhaps it was a mistake to have an unfiltered look into the minds of the masses. Some dark stuff out there. Even the less aggressive stuff is aggressively tonedeaf. A brief perusal of the mentions is wild.
People openly telling the wide receiver they were really mad but not mad enough for him to commit suicide. A guy telling him to keep his head up because he made a big third-down catch late in the fourth quarter and then another guy telling that guy that the Packers would have had a chance on fourth down. People bitching about losing money betting. No less than dozens of Average Joes on Twitter themselves telling MVS to get off Twitter and focus on the Bears.
All a bit much for the regular season.