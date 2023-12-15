Mark Davis Enjoyed the Raiders' Blowout Victory With a Tremendous Amount of Water Bottles
By Kyle Koster
The Las Vegas Raiders ritualistically sacrificed the Los Angeles Chargers to the playoff gods last night to the tune of a 63-21 final score. That'll just about do it for Brandon Staley unless the Bolts are some sort of gluttons for punishment and enjoy watching Justin Herbert's prime be completely wasted. Scoring nine touchdowns a few short days after being completely shutout was cathartic for the Raiders, who technically can harbor hopes of sneaking into the postseason. Longterm, it appears they've found a coach in Antonio Pierce that the team will play hard for — even if they enjoy a six- or seven-touchdown lead.
This must all be very exciting for owner Mark Davis — a man with a taste for winning, P.F. Chang's and good-old fashioned H2O. Amazon's camera caught him chilling in his box last night with a bounty fit for a king splayed out in front of him in the form of seven or eight empty water bottles. The man was well-hydrated and loving it.
Jimmy Kimmel's cousin, Sal, speculated that Davis was pounding a pint for every time his team reached the end zone. Others had jokes too but it feels more like a For The Win post to collect them.
My favorite part is that Davis was actively drinking something other than water when showed — meaning that we could be talking about a legitimate gallon of liquid entering his system over the course of a few short hours.