Mark Cuban Clashes With Clay Travis Over NBA Ratings
By Liam McKeone
Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks have had a busy offseason building a quality supporting cast around Luka Doncic. They've done a pretty good job of it, too, retaining Kyrie Irving (but not on a max contract) and adding some quality defenders. This has left Cuban enough time to argue with people on Twitter. Like Clay Travis, founder of Outkick.
The two have a history of beefing on the Internet. Today's episode featured an argument over -- what else -- NBA ratings! It all started when Travis tweeted an article he wrote titled, "NBA Is The Original Bud Light, And No One In Mainstream Sports Media Will Tell You That." If you want to figure out what the hell that means, be my guest. Anyway, in the tweet Travis tagged Cuban, asking why NBA ratings are down while nearly all other sports ratings are up. Basically daring at him to engage. Cuban obliged, with a shot at Travis' radio show for good measure.
Travis responded to Cuban's remarks (including the radio part) and things got a bit spicier.
That was the end of the back-and-forth. For now. Travis undoubtedly has a zinger comeback that will get Cuban tweeting again. Round and round we go. Perhaps they will move this to Threads.