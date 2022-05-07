ESPN Briefly Showed Mark Cuban's Butt During Mavericks - Suns Game 3
By Stephen Douglas
The Dallas Mavericks hosted Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Phoenix Suns which meant Mark Cuban was front and center and fired up. During the second quarter Dorian Finney-Smith hit a three and Cuban was thrilled. He jumped up and turned towards the crowd to celebrate. ESPN showed that celebration and America got a very brief glimpse of the very top of the Mavericks' owner's butt. Scandelous.
Cuban was trending on Twitter as people took great pleasure in pointing out that you could kind of see the very top of his bottom if you paused the video and zoomed in. There's something pure and innocent about a bunch of people stopping what they're doing to point at someone's butt crack.