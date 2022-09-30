Video of Home Team Announcers Super Happy in the Booth Are Awesome
The Seattle Mariners, who unfortunately hold the longest postseason drought of any team in baseball having last made the playoffs in 2001, shrunk their magic number to one last night by virtue of a walk-off victory over the Texas Rangers. J.P. Crawford banged a single off the glove of Rangers third baseman Josh Jung for the final heroics, sending the crowd into a frenzy and setting off a celebratory dance circle. It was yet another opportunity for play-by-play announcer Adam Goldsmith to voice joy and he nailed it.
Seattle's official Twitter account put out a slick video of Goldsmith's call from the booth and it, like pretty much every single one of these, rules. Some would say euphoric, homer announcers going to 11 in the biggest moments is among the best content Al Gore's internet has to offer.
Baseball announcers specifically live a long season behind the microphone. There is so much downtime during games and the season is a six-month marathon. Which makes it all the more special when they get to transport viewers or listeners to an elevated plane.
The Mariners have an opportunity to snap the 21-year mini curse tonight against the Oakland Athletics. If that happens, Goldsmith will get another chance to narrate the party.