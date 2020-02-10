Mariano Rivera Misses Spirited Atmosphere of the Old Stadium, Says He Didn't See "red-hot passion" in Robinson Cano
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Mariano Rivera’s new book “The Closer: My Story” has made a few waves this week, most notably No. 42’s comments on Robinson Cano, saying he would take bearded spark-plug Dustin Pedroia over his former teammate. And honestly, I can’t argue with that sentiment. Here’s Mo expanding further on Cano.
“There is no doubt that he is a Hall of Fame-caliber talent,” Rivera said about Cano. “It’s just a question of whether he finds the drive that you need to get there … I don’t think Robby burns to be the best. I think he’s content to enjoy the game and help his team and go home. You don’t see the red-hot passion in him that you see in most elite players.”
Cano and his unfavorable body language — he doesn’t hustle, he doesn’t care — has been a hot topic among Yankee fans for years. Mo simply threw another dart, albeit one that carries significantly more weight.
On a more significant note — partly because I’ve been complaining about the open-air shopping mall since it opened in 2009 — Mo isn’t exactly inspired by the atmosphere of the new stadium. No one with half a clue does. But it sure is nice to hear it from a former player, especially the highly respected Rivera:
“It doesn’t hold noise, or home-team fervor, anywhere near the way the old place did,” he said. “The old Stadium was our 10th man — a loud and frenzied cauldron of pinstriped passion, with a lot of lifers in the stands. Maybe I’m wrong, but it’s hard to see that the new place can ever quite duplicate that.”
You’re not wrong, Mo. It’s like paying top dollar to watch a stripper read a book.
