Marcus Spears Got Emotional Talking About His Son on 'Get Up'
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 01 2020
Marcus Spears was on Get Up Monday morning. While talking about George Floyd, Spears had to stop to gather himself when he started to talk about his son asking, "Why didn't he get off of him?" It's a tough question and it obviously stuck with him.
This is an excellent job by Spears to keep his composure and finish his thoughts. Also an excellent job by Mike Greenberg jumping in to tell him to take his time and let the moment happen.
This was a product of a difficult time and handled well by everyone involved. We're probably going to see many more moments like this on sports talk shows in our immediate future.