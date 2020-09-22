Marcus Spears Inaccurately Compares Carson Wentz to Jameis Winston
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 22 2020
Verbal vile is flying at Carson Wentz from every direction following his inauspicious start to this season, but I cannot stand idly by and listen to inaccurate comparisons of the Eagles quarterback, who, for the record, I am not a fan of.
No, Wentz is nothing like Jameis Winston. No matter what Marcus Spears tries to tell you on ESPN.
Credit to Spears for coming up with a new talking point about Wentz a day after the stat nerds and eye-test truthers combined forces to bury him deep in the ground. However, this point is completely inaccurate and all you need to do is go to the stat book to prove it.
From 2015-2019, these are Winston's stats: 86.9 QB rating, 28-42 record as a starter, 19,737 passing yards, 61.3% completions, 121 TD, 88 INT, 7.7 yards per attempt, 169 sacks.
From 2016-2020, here are Wentz's stats: 91.5 QB rating, 32-26 record as a starter, 14,703 passing yards, 63.6% completions, 99 TD, 39 INT, 6.9 yards per attempt, 137 sacks,
I could go into the advanced stats, which paint a similar picture, but you get the point. They are not the same quarterback at all.
Wentz relies on the short passing game. His focus is accuracy and minimizing risky throws. He tries to get the ball out quickly. He's played on good teams.
Winston likes throwing the deep ball. He takes risks and is confident squeezing the ball in tight spaces. He stands in the pocket longer. He's played on bad teams.
Of course, there are some similarities. Most notably, they both have a fumbling problem -- 50 for each, though Wentz has started 12 fewer games. They are also similar in size -- Wentz is listed at 6-5, 237 pounds and Winston is 6-4, 231. Outside of that, there's not much else.
To Spears' second point about the highs being high and lows being low, this too, is inaccurate. Wentz once played at an MVP level for the Eagles. It was back in 2017, but the fact is, he was in that conversation. Winston has never been (yes, in part because he played on bad teams, but it's still a fact). Wentz's highs in the NFL have been vastly higher than Winston's and his lows haven't been nearly as low as 30 interceptions in a season. Hell, the most Wentz has ever thrown is 14 and that was when he was a rookie.
Again, not a fan of Wentz, but comparing him to Winston isn't fair to either of them. They both are quality quarterbacks in some respects and they both have clear shortcomings. However, the strengths and weaknesses are obviously different no matter what anyone says.