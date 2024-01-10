Marcus Smart Hit a Three With a Dislocated Finger
The perpetually Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks, 120-103, on Tuesday night. Desmond Bane scored 32 to lead Memphis and Marcus Smart added 23 in just 21 minutes, which is especially impressive when you realize he made his last basket of the game with a dislocated finger on his shooting hand.
It's a good thing Smart isn't one of those superstitious players or he would have wanted to keep the finger like and kept playing until he missed a few. Heck, if he wasn't in the middle of a three-game stretch where he was shooting the ball really well, he still might have. Sometimes you have to shake things up. If a digit gets damaged in the process, so be it.
Smart hurt the finger when Kyrie Irving hit his hand swiping at the ball.
Back in reality though, Smart will have to get an MRI on his hand to make sure the injury isn't more serious. Of course, if he misses any time, it would make perfect sense because Memphis is having a season from Hell. It might be time for Memphis to cover Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane - who have missed two games combined this year - in bubble wrap. Just to be safe.