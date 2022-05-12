Marcus Smart Flops and Fails as the Bucks Steal Game 5 in Boston
The Boston Celtics absolutely blew Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston led by as many as 13 in the 4th quarter and took a 105-99 lead with 2:12 remaining in the game. After Giannis Antetonkounmpo missed a free throw down one, Marcus Smart took over. Or whatever the opposite of that is.
First Smart went for the rebound and lost it. He then went flying out of bounds and was sitting down while Bobby Portis made a layup to put the Bucks up one with 11.4 seconds remaining.
After a timeout the Celtics then inbounded the ball to Smart who saw some daylight and went to the basket where he was met by Jrue Holiday who some people believe might be a superior defensive player. Holiday absolutely swallowed Smart's shot at the rim, recovered it and turned around and threw it off Smart.
After two Pat Connaughton free throws put the Bucks up the Celtics again threw the ball into Marcus Smart. As Jayson Tatum, Boston's leading scorer and best player, ran up the other side of the court without anyone on him Jrue Holiday again took the ball from Marcus Smart.
Did he get some of Smart's hand? Yes. Did Smart get in one more epic flop? Also yes.
Game 6 is Friday night in Milwaukee.