Marcus Smart Flops Under Giannis, Grabs His Foot as He Lands
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 16 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics on TNT on Thursday night, 128-123. Here's video of Celtics guard Marcus Smart flopping at Giannis Antetokounmpo's feet and then grabbing his ankle as Giannis tries to land safely without getting hurt.
While this is completely unsurprising coming from Smart, it should be embarrassing for the Boston Celtics and the NBA. Smart was sitting on the bench when Gordon Hayward went down with a freak injury on opening night two seasons ago. Yet here he is intentionally falling at the feet of the league MVP, forcing him to land awkwardly and grabbing him.
This is just dirty, but the most the league will do is give him a fine for flopping. This won't even make his lowlight reel of greatest flops. Unfortunately, this is just who he is.